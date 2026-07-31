BJP MPs celebrated the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, stating it prioritizes students' futures. They criticized the INDI Alliance for walking out and not offering suggestions on the legislation.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, saying the legislation gives utmost priority to the future of students while accusing the INDI Alliance of trying to hijack student politics without offering any suggestions on the Bill.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is a day of great happiness. Prime Minister Modi had made a promise to the children; the future of students has been given the utmost priority. I welcome and appreciate the passing of this bill today. The INDI Alliance often tried to hijack student politics, yet not a single word of suggestion came from them."

MPs Laud Unanimous Passage, Criticise Opposition Walkout

BJP MP Brij Lal said the Bill was passed unanimously and accused the opposition of walking out of the House without having any substantive issue to discuss. "The Bill has been passed unanimously, and since the INDI alliance had no matter to discuss, they chose to walk out, as always. Now this Bill has been passed in the interest of the students and the country. Our security forces are always deployed regardless of any public holidays, who were also attacked in the protests, but the opposition still raised fingers at them," Brij Lal told ANI.

BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal also said that the Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, has made the action against unfair means stricter. He asserted, "The Bill has been passed in both the Houses. The action has been made stricter. This law has been made foolproof to ensure no mafia goes unchecked."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Madan Rathore said that the legislation would help secure the future of the country's youth and prevent paper leaks. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is an excellent bill for securing the future of the country's youth. Now, paper leaks will no longer be possible. Prime Minister Modi has done a great job by getting this bill passed. Mallikarjun Kharge has not even read the entire bill. He makes such demands merely to grab headlines, demands that are laughable."

Details of the Amendment

The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years. (ANI)