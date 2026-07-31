Tripura CM Manik Saha says the govt is prioritising overall development in sectors like connectivity, water, & IT. While inaugurating projects in Khowai, he stated Tripura is moving forward in good governance and competing with developed states.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the present state government is working with priority for the overall development of the state. According to a CMO release, "The government is giving importance to road connectivity, drinking water, electricity, agriculture, rural development, urban development, information technology, and social security."

"Tripura is moving forward in terms of good governance and administrative reforms. Tripura is now competing with the fast-developing states of the country," CM said.

New Projects Inaugurated in Khowai

Chief Minister Saha said this while inaugurating several development projects under Khowai district at Khowai Town Hall, organised by the Khowai District Administration.

Speaking at the event, Saha said that the present state government has always been working for the welfare of the people. "Today is a significant day for the people of Khowai. Along with the inauguration of seven different projects under the initiatives of the Social Education and Social Welfare Department, Rural Development Department, Drinking Water and Health Provision Department, Urban Development Department, and other departments, eight smart OPD kits have also been distributed under the initiative of the Health and Family Welfare Department. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the use of technology. Our state is moving forward in the direction shown by the Prime Minister," he said.

Subsidised Mortuary Vehicle Service Launched

Saha said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has started a subsidised mortuary vehicle service from today.

"This will greatly benefit financially weaker families. Bereaved families often have to spend a lot of money to transport bodies from GB Hospital or IGM Hospital. In such cases, from now onwards, if anyone wants to transport a body from Agartala, they will have to pay Rs 1,000 per trip. However, families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) will have to pay only Rs 500. This is a very good initiative. If someone is unable to pay even this amount, necessary action will be taken in such cases," he said.

Commitment to Comprehensive Development

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that various projects worth Rs 8.9 crore were inaugurated, which will ensure safe, comfortable, and improved services. Along with this, these initiatives will lay the foundation for future generations.

He said that the overall development of Tripura is now taking place. "Tripura is progressing in all sectors, including education, health, and road connectivity. In the last financial year, we inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 1,500 crore across different parts of the state. Tripura is being developed through the Act East Policy. The Prime Minister repeatedly says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. Following this vision, work is being carried out with emphasis on road connectivity, drinking water, electricity, agriculture, rural development, urban development, information technology, and social security. If the marginalised sections of society are not developed, neither the country nor the state can progress," he said.

Transparent Governance and Economic Growth

At the event, Saha also said that the aim of the present government is to work for the welfare of the people with transparency.

"Our government is working wholeheartedly. The evaluation of our work will be based on performance. We want development not only in Agartala but also in villages, towns, households, and every corner of the state. The benefits of all government schemes should reach the people. Our government is an example of a work culture," Saha said.

The Chief Minister said that, according to the 2025 statistics, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state has doubled, and the purchasing power of the people has increased. "The law and order situation has improved significantly, and infrastructure has developed. Tripura is now competing with the fastest-developing states in the country. Today, Tripura is moving ahead in terms of good governance and administrative reforms," he added.

The event was attended by Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education Tinku Roy, Sabhadhipati of Khowai Zilla Parishad Aparna Singha Roy (Datta), MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, Chairperson of Khowai Municipal Council Debashish Nath Sharma, District Magistrate and Collector of Khowai district Rajat Pant, Superintendent of Police of Khowai district B. Jagadishwar Reddy, and other dignitaries. (ANI)