West Bengal and Kolkata are likely to experience dry, clear weather from Maha Ashtami, with warm days and pleasant evenings. The Alipore Weather Department has ruled out heavy rainfall across the region.

West Bengal Weather Update: According to the special bulletin from the Alipore Weather Department, scattered rain continued till Saptami, but the weather in West Bengal and Kolkata will remain mostly dry and clear from Maha Ashtami. This is a huge relief for Puja lovers. Rain will not play spoilsport during pandal hopping on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. Kolkata has almost zero chance of rain today. The morning sky might stay partly cloudy, but bright sunshine will take over as the day progresses.

Maximum and minimum temperatures

Kolkata will record a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. High humidity might make the daytime a little hot and uncomfortable. However, the weather will turn quite pleasant and comfortable after evening. This makes it absolutely perfect for Puja pandal hopping. South Bengal districts are seeing a major weather shift from today. Coastal areas like South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore received light to moderate rainfall till Saptami. But the rain will drop and the sky will mostly clear up from Maha Ashtami today.

The weather will remain completely dry in all other South Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, and Burdwan. The weather office has not issued any heavy or moderate rain warnings. Hilly districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar saw isolated light showers over the last few days. But reports say the weather there will also stay mostly dry and clear from Maha Ashtami today. Districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur will enjoy completely pleasant and sunny weather. There is no chance of rain in these areas.