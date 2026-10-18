The weather in the Telugu states has changed suddenly. A cyclonic circulation over North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra, along with a trough stretching to the Northwest Bay of Bengal, has triggered this massive weather shift.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. The administration is on high alert because thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 50 kmph will hit the region.