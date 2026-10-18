Bengaluru weather today, October 18, 2026: Check IMD’s latest forecast for temperatures, cloudy skies, chances of rain and possible thunderstorms with lightning across the city.

There will be partial clouds, with chances of rains or thunderstorms in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 18. According to IMD, there will be a high temperature of 30°C and low of 20°C, along with a chance of thunderstorms that will be accompanied by lightning.

Bengaluru Temperature Today

It will be relatively warm with maximum temperature of 30°C. Minimum temperature is expected to remain around 20°C. It may change from neighborhood to neighborhood depending on cloud cover and rains. Sunrise is at 06:10 (IST) and Sunset is at 18:00 (IST).

IMD Rain Alert In Bengaluru

According to IMD, there will be chances of moderate rains or thunderstorms today with wind speed west-southwesterly 3.7 km/h.

What To Expect?

Residents must always keep an umbrella in hand and check the weather reports before going out. Due to chances of thunderstorms, residents must avoid open areas when lightning occurs.