Delhi Police lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals for threatening a Special Executive Magistrate concerning the bail of Cockroach Janta Party leaders. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke stated they would regroup after the leaders' release.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in connection with the bail proceedings of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, sources said.

CJP vows to regroup

Earlier on Saturday, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke said that he and his associates would continue their efforts despite what he described as illegal arrests and detentions. He added that they would regroup and chalk out their next course of action after Das and Ranka returned.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Dipke expressed hope that both leaders would be released on Sunday and said he was on his way to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss legal matters. "Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategize, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today. I am on my way to meet Vrinda Ma'am to discuss some legal matters regarding this," said Dipke.

Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of the proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Connaught Place’s Central Park. Dipke was released from the Mandir Marg Police Station.

Background of arrests

Earlier, CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde had questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag. In a post on X, Shinde said, “Day 5 of the illegal arrest of Ashu and Saurav. Waving the Tiranga is not a crime!”

On October 12, the Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and others for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue. Following their arrest, Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody, party member Ajinkya Shinde said, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the police action. (ANI)