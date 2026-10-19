A shipping company owner, Rana Dilip Suryawanshi, was attacked near Baramati Airport by two men on a scooter. The assailants approached him on the pretext of offering a bouquet of flowers before launching the assault. He is now being treated in Pune.

The owner of a shipping company was attacked by unidentified assailants near Baramati Airport after they allegedly approached him under the pretext of offering a bouquet of flowers, police said.

The victim, Rana Dilip Suryawanshi, had arrived in the area for personal work and was accompanied by his private bodyguard when two men on a scooter approached him and launched the attack, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chaitanya Kadam said.

Suryawanshi had arrived in the area for personal work and was accompanied by his private bodyguard when two men on a scooter approached him and launched the attack, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chaitanya Kadam said.

Victim's Medical Condition

The victim was subsequently shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for further medical treatment, where he remains under observation.

Clinic CEO Mudit Saxena said the medical team was closely monitoring Suryawanshi's condition. "Our medical team is closely monitoring his condition and will conduct a detailed evaluation to determine the appropriate course of treatment," Saxena said.

Police Investigation Underway

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chaitanya Kadam, two supects on a scooter approached the shipping company owner and launched a sudden assault. "Rana Suryavanshi had arrived there for personal business and was accompanied by a private bodyguard. Two individuals on a scooter approached him and, under the guise of offering a bouquet of flowers, launched an attack. He has been sent to Pune for further medical treatment," he said.

SDPO Kadam said that until now no evidence has been found and the matter remains under investigation. The police teams are locating the assailants.

"It has not yet been confirmed whether any shots were fired; no evidence of this has been found so far. The alleged shooting incident is under investigation, and a search for the suspects is underway," he said.

Police teams are working to identify and trace the assailants. Further details are awaited.

(ANI)