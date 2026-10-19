Two men, including the husband of the Maner Block Pramukh, were critically injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Patna's Byapur village. Police suspect the attack is linked to an ongoing rivalry over past elections.

Two men were critically injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Byapur village under the jurisdiction of Maner police station in Patna district, police said on Sunday. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The injured individuals have been identified as Pintu Kumar, husband of the Maner Block Pramukh and his relative, Sanjit Kumar, who serves as the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) president.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Sunday when four armed assailants arrived on two motorcycles from the main road and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the two men.

Danapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amrendra Kumar Jha said the victims were sitting on the porch of their house when the attackers opened fire. Sanjit Kumar sustained a bullet wound to his chest, while Pintu Kumar was shot in both legs.

Police Confirm Incident Details

"The incident took place at around 9.30 PM in Bayapur village, under the jurisdiction of Maner police station. Pintu Kumar, the husband of the Maner Block Pramukh, who is around 37 years old, was sitting on the porch of his house with his relative, Sanjit Kumar, the president of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS), when unidentified assailants opened fire on them from the main road. Both men sustained bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to a hospital near Saguna Mor, where they are undergoing treatment. Sanjit Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his chest, while Pintu Kumar was shot in both legs," he said.

Election Rivalry Suspected as Motive

SDOP Jha noted that as per Pintu Kumar, the incident could be a result of an ongoing rivalry over the past elections. Police are examining the CCTV footage and an investigation is underway to uncover further details.

"According to the police, the injured Pintu Kumar told them that the incident may be linked to an ongoing rivalry that has persisted over the past two elections. Preliminary reports suggest that four assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire. However, the possibility of additional suspects has not been ruled out. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused and gather evidence. The exact number of attackers is expected to become clearer as the investigation progresses and a formal FIR is registered," he said.

The police have cordoned off the area, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are present at the spot of the incident.