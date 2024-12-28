KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university

With her appointment to Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, 27-year-old KN Renuka Pujar has likely become the first transgender person to be appointed as a guest lecturer at a university in Karnataka.

27-year-old K N Renuka Pujar has likely become the first transgender individual to be appointed as a guest lecturer at a university in Karnataka. Pujar, who holds a postgraduate degree in Kannada from Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU), joined Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University's Kannada department at its Nandihalli campus earlier this month. Speaking to news agency PTI, she expressed her joy and reflected on the challenges she overcame to reach this stage.

"I'm very happy. After a lot of struggle, I have reached this stage. The university has helped me a lot. I completed my degree in 2018 and became transgender in 2017 when I was in my second year. I completed my MA in 2022 and am working as a guest lecturer," said Pujar, a resident of Kurugodu in Ballari district.

Acknowledging her family's pivotal role in her journey, Pujar shared how her parents, hailing from an agricultural background, stood by her side and prioritized her education. "The faculty at the university also supported me when I was admitted and studying for my MA. I like teaching and want to pursue a PhD and become a professor. I want transgenders to pursue education," she said passionately.

University officials noted that Pujar was selected after competing against 30 candidates. Her qualifications, academic performance, and a strong delivery during her lecture made her a standout choice for the position.

“This is likely the first appointment of its kind at a university in Karnataka,” said a university representative. “Her journey serves as an inspiration, encouraging more transgender individuals to seek education and aspire to positions of influence in society.”

