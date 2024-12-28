Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for Nitish Reddy after historic maiden Test hundred

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed a thrilling turnaround on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia. India's young sensation, Nitish Reddy, stole the show with a majestic unbeaten maiden century, guiding his team to a respectable 358/9 at stumps.

Walking into bat at number eight with India struggling at 191/6, the 21-year-old Reddy showcased his mettle with an unbeaten 105 off 176 deliveries. His innings was a testament to his maturity and composure under pressure. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar hailed Reddy's knock as one of the greatest Test innings, considering the precarious situation India faced. Telugu cricketing sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy continues to dazzle fans with his stellar performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series.

Recognizing Reddy's historic achievements, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the prodigious cricketer. The announcement was made by ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, who praised Nitish for his consistent brilliance and contribution to the team.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivanath expressed his admiration for Nitish’s inspiring all-round performance in the series. He called him a role model for the youth and assured that the coalition government is committed to supporting emerging cricketing talent.

According to reports, the cash prize will be officially handed over by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a felicitation ceremony.

Sivanath also highlighted ACA’s ambitious plans to bolster cricket infrastructure in the state. He revealed that efforts are underway to upgrade Visakhapatnam’s stadium to host IPL matches and reiterated ACA’s intent to establish a dedicated IPL team for Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, he announced plans to construct a world-class stadium in the state capital, Amaravati, equipped with cutting-edge facilities to rival the best in the country.

