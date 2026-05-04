Early counting trends in the West Bengal election show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). This has turned the results into an online spectacle, with social media platforms flooded with memes, chants, and celebratory posts from BJP supporters.

Social media platforms exploded with memes, chants, and scathing political jabs as early counting trends indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in West Bengal. The results became a full-fledged online spectacle.

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As counting continued throughout the state, the BJP led with 188 seats, while the TMC lagged with 92, according to the Election Commission's most recent statistics. Even though the official result was still pending, supporters gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Kolkata to celebrate.

The humour-laced reactions were matched with political commentary and heated debate. Some users expressed disbelief at the trends, while others warned against reading too much into early leads.

Users flooded timelines with edited GIFs, memes and viral posts reacting to the shifting trends. Take a look at the trending memes on social media.

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