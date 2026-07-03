A 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka. Mayor Ritu Tawde announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the deceased's family and demanded the suspension of the ward officer, blaming the administration for the mishap.

Following the death of a 55-year-old man after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday demanded strict action against those responsible and also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased's family.

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Mayor Holds Administration Responsible

Speaking on the incident to the reporters, the Mayor termed the incident "deeply unfortunate" and said that while the manhole was originally covered, work was underway to install a safety grate when the mishap occurred amid heavy rainfall and red alert conditions in the city. "The incident that has occurred here is deeply unfortunate... Although the manhole originally was covered, work was undertaken to remove it and install a safety grate. Given the administration's 'Red Alert' status and the accumulation of water, pedestrians would not have been able to see the open manhole... Work involving the opening of manholes to install grates should not be undertaken during such heavy rains. I had repeatedly instructed that all grate installation work be completed before the monsoon season began," she said.

Tawde added that action had been taken against officials on the spot and held the ward officer primarily responsible for the lapse. "I am deeply saddened for the deceased and his family. I have announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for his family.... On-the-spot action has been taken against the officials... The Ward Officer bears the primary responsibility... I demanded her immediate suspension orders right then and there. The work undertaken amidst the 'Red Alert' and heavy rain was a mistake on the administration's part," she added.

Political Reactions to the Incident

Shiv Sena MLC Dr Manisha Kayande termed the incident "sheer negligence," blaming lapses at the grassroots level and alleging that several officials failed to discharge their duties amid administrative delays. Speaking to ANI, she said, "This is sheer negligence. It is negligence on the part of the grassroots-level machinery. Many officials engage in extortion and fail to perform the duties they are supposed to... This time, many key staff members were occupied with the census, leading to delays in these tasks..."

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is taking a strict approach in the matter, noting that several officials have already been suspended. "I will simply say that the administration of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is taking a strict approach. Many officials have been suspended... The people of Mumbai have blessed us. We will serve the people of Mumbai over the next five years and resolve all the issues and problems they face," he said.

Police Action and Victim Details

Meanwhile, an offence has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station against a contractor and workers engaged in the work, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Khairani Road under the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, where repair work on a water drainage line was being carried out. The deceased, identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, was a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka. (ANI)