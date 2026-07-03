AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre for 'forcibly imposing' E20 petrol, alleging it damages vehicles and reduces mileage. He questioned the government's 'experiment' claim and said he would write to PM Modi on the matter.

Kejriwal Alleges 'Forced Imposition' of E20 Petrol

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Centre was "forcibly imposing" E20 petrol on people, claiming that it was causing damage to vehicles and reducing fuel efficiency. Sharing a video post on X, Kejriwal said there is a lot of anger among the public regarding 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"There is a lot of anger among the public regarding 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol. On June 30th, the Central Government, through the Attorney General, told the Supreme Court that this is just an experiment, and further action will depend on its results. When this came out in the media and newspapers, the Central Government completely backtracked. They issued a statement saying they never said any such thing and that it's a lie," he said.

'What kind of experiment is this?'

He further questioned, "And what kind of experiment is this? You have made ethanol-blended petrol compulsory for the entire population and all vehicles, and now you say you are "experimenting"? Will you provide compensation to those whose vehicles are being damaged?" Kejriwal also claimed that due to ethanol, people's vehicles are breaking down, and parts are getting damaged.

"The entire country is an experimental lab for the Modi government. E20 petrol is being forcibly imposed on people. Due to ethanol, people's vehicles are breaking down, parts are getting damaged, and mileage is dropping. People are extremely angry." "If people are opposing this, why are you forcing it on them? Why aren't you withdrawing it? It is the people who voted for you. It is your duty to respect their vote and listen to them," he added.

Kejriwal said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and sought suggestions from the public. "I am going to write a letter to the Prime Minister on this matter. All of you, please DM me and comment to tell me what I should write in the letter."

Criticism from Karnataka

The AAP leader's remarks came amid concerns over the impact of E20 petrol on vehicles. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday also criticised the Centre over the Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20), alleging that the Union government had made "3.6 crore Indians part of an experiment" by rolling out ethanol-blended fuel without adequate evidence, public consultation or consensus. Citing the Centre's submissions before the Supreme Court, Kharge claimed the government had admitted that the impact of ethanol blending was still being assessed, while accusing it of implementing the policy without adequate public consultation or consensus.

Ministry Defends Programme

Meanwhile, last week, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that the Ethanol Blending Programme is scientifically validated and continuously monitored by the government, following concerns over misleading and unsubstantiated claims being circulated on social media regarding Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP). The Ethanol Blending Programme was launched in 2003 with the objectives of reducing crude oil imports, enhancing energy security and promoting environmental sustainability. The programme has been implemented in a phased manner based on technical preparedness and stakeholder consultations, culminating in the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol blending (E20) from 2023 onwards. (ANI)