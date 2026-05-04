Over the years, Mamata Banerjee built an image as a strong grassroots leader known for aggressive protests and direct public engagement. One major moment in her political career came in 1993, when she was reportedly dragged by police during a protest at the Writers’ Building in Kolkata. Another widely discussed incident happened in 1990, when she was injured during a political protest. Images of her with bandages became symbolic of her fighting spirit, and supporters increasingly began calling her “Didi.” In 2011, she led the Trinamool Congress to victory, ending the 34-year rule of the Left Front government in West Bengal.