Chirag Paswan condemned politicising the Ayodhya donation row, assuring a probe. He also commented on activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's death in a police encounter in Bihar, stating crime should not be linked to caste or religion.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged financial irregularities in Ayodhya Ram Temple donations on Friday, condemning the efforts of those politicising the sensitive issue. He reaffirmed that the central and state governments are working to ensure a thorough investigation.

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Chirag Paswan, while speaking to the reporters, stated that Corruption will not be accepted and the government is fully committed to holding those responsible for any financial misconduct accountable. He said, "The way politics is being done on this issue, it is completely wrong. No one is denying that something went wrong there. Be it the PM or Uttar Pradesh CM are making all efforts to ensure that the guilty are not spared. We are all committed to ensure strict punishment to those who have toyed with the devotion for Lord Ram. Corruption will not be accepted; the probe is being done in this direction."

His remarks come amid a widening investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has arrived at the Ram Temple premises to conduct further inquiries.

Paswan on Bihar Activist's Death

Chirag Paswan further emphasised that the pursuit of justice should remain independent of political or communal narratives amidst ongoing judicial inquiries into the death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district. "A crime is crime. Those who drag caste and religion into crime are indulging in cheap politics. Those who have done wrong should be punished, and the affected family should get justice. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji yesterday, and today I am going to meet the affected family. If a protector turns destroyer, it cannot be accepted," he said.

The Case of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari

Earlier, a 28-year-old student and local activist from Bihar's Bhojpur district died in a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026. Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village of Bihar.

Out of frustration with government officials, Tiwari posted videos on Facebook showcasing an illegal weapon and threatening to "encounter" local administrative officers.

Local police surrounded his home. On June 16, 2026, the Bhojpur Police released an official statement declaring that Tiwari was "mentally unstable" and that they were attempting to disarm him and transfer him to a mental asylum for treatment.

On June 17, a stand-off culminated in Tiwari being shot by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Contrasting Narratives Emerge

The case has been divided into two contrasting narratives. The Bhojpur Police claimed that Tiwari continuously fired 8 to 10 rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, forcing the STF personnel to fire back in self-defence.

The FIR, which was registered in the Shahpur police station following the complaint by Tiwari's mother to the Bhojpur SP, who claimed "wrongful killing" of Bharat Tiwari. The FIR was registered after a complaint by Tiwari's mother, who alleged that her son was shot after being thrown into a pit and shot with 5 bullets, even after he had agreed to surrender to the police. She also alleged that her husband was detained by officials from the evening until late at night. Afterwards, the police informed her that her son had died, according to the written complaint of the mother.

Judicial Inquiry and Official Action

Meanwhile, the incident escalated into a major political and legal crisis in Bihar. Following public outcry and heavy political pressure, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. The administration swiftly suspended four police officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), pending an investigation.