The Delhi High Court ruled that a litigant cannot benefit from disobeying judicial orders in transnational child custody cases. It held the 'settled' child doctrine cannot reward non-compliance and ordered a child's return to Canada.

'Settled' Doctrine Cannot Reward Disobedience of Court Orders

The Delhi High Court has observed that courts cannot permit a litigant to derive legal advantage from deliberate disobedience of judicial orders, stressing that the doctrine that a child has become "settled" in a particular country cannot be invoked to reward continued non-compliance with a binding judicial direction. The Court held that allowing such a plea would undermine judicial discipline, encourage forum shopping and incentivise parents to evade adverse custody orders by creating a fait accompli across international borders.

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A Division Bench observed that in matters concerning children, the welfare of the child is the paramount consideration and must remain the "North Star" guiding every judicial decision. The Court said a child is not a prize to be won by either parent but is entitled to protection, stability, dignity, affection and the freedom to grow without being burdened by parental conflict.

Rejecting the argument that the child's prolonged stay in India by itself justified denying relief, the High Court held that the continued residence could not be viewed as a neutral circumstance because it directly flowed from the continued non-compliance with a subsisting order of a competent foreign court. The Bench said the passage of time resulting from such non-compliance could not be elevated into a determinative factor to defeat the rights arising from the earlier judicial determination.

Principle of Comity and Authority of Foreign Courts

The Court further observed that a litigant who voluntarily submits to the jurisdiction of a competent foreign court, contests proceedings on the merits and thereafter refuses to comply with an adverse order cannot selectively disregard that court's authority. It held that while Indian courts are not executing foreign decrees in such proceedings, they cannot ignore a valid judicial determination passed after both parties were heard, particularly in transnational child custody disputes where the principle of comity of courts assumes significance.

Emphasising that courts exercising jurisdiction in child custody matters act as parens patriae, the Bench clarified that although the welfare of the child remains paramount, such jurisdiction cannot be used to legitimise deliberate non-compliance with judicial orders. According to the Court, judicial orders cannot be treated as mere "inputs" that parties are free to accept or reject depending upon convenience.

Upholding the Rule of Law in Transnational Disputes

The High Court also observed that if courts were to attach decisive weight to circumstances created through unilateral retention of a child in breach of lawful orders, it would encourage parents to remove or retain children across jurisdictions, prolong litigation and then rely on the passage of time to defeat lawful custody claims. Such an approach, the Court said, would erode confidence in transnational adjudication and undermine the rule of law.

Child's Welfare Best Served by Return to Canada

On the issue of the child's welfare, the Bench found no material to indicate that returning the child to Canada would expose the child or the accompanying parent to physical danger, abuse, neglect or any grave harm. It also noted that the record demonstrated the petitioner's financial stability and ability to provide education, healthcare, developmental support and a secure environment. The Court held that the apprehensions regarding relocation remained speculative and were unsupported by convincing evidence.

Court Issues Directions for Child's Return

Concluding that the child's welfare would be best served by restoring the child to the jurisdiction of the competent Canadian court, the High Court directed that the child be returned to Canada within six weeks by handing over temporary custody before the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court. It further directed the petitioner to file an undertaking regarding accommodation and financial support, permitted the mother to accompany the child if she so desired, and ordered that, in case of non-compliance, police assistance could be sought for implementation of the directions.

(ANI)