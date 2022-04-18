Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead

    The body of 28-year-old Ibraish Khan, a resident of Islampura who had gone missing soon after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, was identified by his family at Indore’s MY Hospital in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

    Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Khargone, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    A week after clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Ram Navami, the first death was reported on Monday. The deceased, 28-year-old Ibraish Khan alias Saddam, had been missing since the unrest erupted on 10 April, as per the police.

    The body of 28-year-old Ibraish Khan, a resident of Islampura who had gone missing soon after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, was identified by his family at Indore’s MY Hospital in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

    The district administration has identified him as a victim of communal clash, making Ibraish the first reported casualty in the Khargone communal clashes, officials said, adding that the administration is preparing to grant ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to his family.

    Speaking to reporters, his brother, Akhlaq Khan said, “He (Ibraish) had gone to a mosque in Anand Nagar on 10 April to offer evening prayers, when there was an attack there. He was beaten up brutally by the police and the people there. I don't know their names. There is a wound on his head.”

    When the family was shown the body recovered by the police, they identified it as that of Saddam's -- their kin who had gone missing on April 10 after violence.

    Narottam Mishra said, “Police recovered a body on April 10, which was sent to Indore for post-mortem. On April 11, the post mortem was done and on the basis of it, a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.”

    Over 20 people were injured in the clashes. So far, 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 148 people have been taken into custody, police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence 23 arrested analysis of CCTV footage underway gcw

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence: 23 arrested, analysis of CCTV footage underway

    Union Pracharak Sangh Commission: Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    India reports 90% surge in everyday Covid-19 cases with 214 deaths in last 24 hours - adt

    India reports 90% surge in everyday Covid-19 cases with 214 deaths in last 24 hours

    India75 Freedom Fighters: Tatya Tope, the general whom the British feared- adt

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Tatya Tope, the general whom the British feared

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra orders to surrender in a week gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra, orders to surrender in a week

    Recent Stories

    football ligue 1 Hakimi wants 'friend' Mbappe to stay at PSG; will the star striker oblige snt

    Hakimi wants 'friend' Mbappe to stay at PSG; will the Real Madrid target oblige?

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence 23 arrested analysis of CCTV footage underway gcw

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence: 23 arrested, analysis of CCTV footage underway

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 54350 Here s how you can buy Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 54,350? Here's how you can buy Apple smartphone

    football 'Time to unbalance the scale': Man united Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick snt

    'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon