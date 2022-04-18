Khargone violence: Ibraish Khan, man missing since Ram Navami clashes found dead

The body of 28-year-old Ibraish Khan, a resident of Islampura who had gone missing soon after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, was identified by his family at Indore’s MY Hospital in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The body of 28-year-old Ibraish Khan, a resident of Islampura who had gone missing soon after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, was identified by his family at Indore’s MY Hospital in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The district administration has identified him as a victim of communal clash, making Ibraish the first reported casualty in the Khargone communal clashes, officials said, adding that the administration is preparing to grant ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to his family.

Speaking to reporters, his brother, Akhlaq Khan said, “He (Ibraish) had gone to a mosque in Anand Nagar on 10 April to offer evening prayers, when there was an attack there. He was beaten up brutally by the police and the people there. I don't know their names. There is a wound on his head.”

When the family was shown the body recovered by the police, they identified it as that of Saddam's -- their kin who had gone missing on April 10 after violence.

Narottam Mishra said, “Police recovered a body on April 10, which was sent to Indore for post-mortem. On April 11, the post mortem was done and on the basis of it, a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.”

Over 20 people were injured in the clashes. So far, 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 148 people have been taken into custody, police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.