Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government, was shot dead in the United Kingdom. He was accused of being involved in various acts of violence and subversive activities.

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist from Canada, was shot dead the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.

    Nijjar was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India. He had been crucial in the planning of the Khalistan referendum in Brampton. He is the second Khalistani leader to be shot dead in last 10 days.

    He had a significant part in the planning of the Khalistan referendum in the Canadian city of Brampton. Over one lakh people allegedly participated in this separatist activities. India had complained to the Canadian authorities for tolerating this anti-Indian action on their territory.

    India had asked Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab.

    Also Read | Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    In an earlier case involving a plot to conduct terrorist activities against India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also submitted a chargesheet against Nijjar. In 2022, the NIA had declared a Rs 10 lakh reward after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar. 

    The conspiracy to kill the priest was hatched by the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar, who was based in Canada, was the chief of the KTF.

    Recently, Nijjar's name was also featured on a list released by the Indian government, naming 40 other designated terrorist

    Also read: Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    Delhi NCR receives rainfall gets break from scorching heat brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today (WATCH)

    Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episde 28

    From the India Gate: Left is right, IAS vs IPS in Tamil Nadu and more

    Recent Stories

    Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series RBA

    Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3 osf

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3

    Delhi NCR receives rainfall gets break from scorching heat brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon