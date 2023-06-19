Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala on Monday (June 19) and a yellow alert has been issued in seven districts.

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall today, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days in Southern India.

    Also read: Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

    Heavy rains are likely to lash from Pathanamthitta to Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

    Officials have prohibited fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. The IMD informed that till June 22, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala and strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

    Between June 19 and June 20, East Rajasthan is predicted to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now intensified into a depression. Additionally, on June 19 and 20, IMD issued severe heatwave warnings in specific areas over Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

    The weather in the nation's capital changed on Monday morning as Delhi-NCR had light rains that provided relief from the oppressive heat for the locals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a chance of light precipitation today in Delhi. The rainstorms occurred in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in Rajasthan on Sunday and left large areas of the state inundated.

    Taking to Twitter, the IMD said: "The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central East Rajasthan was 60 km west-northwest of Tonk and 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer at 2330 IST on June 18. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is "likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during the next 12 hrs."

    Also read: Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada gcw

    BREAKING: Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

    Delhi NCR receives rainfall gets break from scorching heat brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today (WATCH)

    Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episde 28

    From the India Gate: Left is right, IAS vs IPS in Tamil Nadu and more

    Recent Stories

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada gcw

    BREAKING: Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3 osf

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3

    Delhi NCR receives rainfall gets break from scorching heat brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today

    Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon