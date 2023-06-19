Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala on Monday (June 19) and a yellow alert has been issued in seven districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall today, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days in Southern India.

Heavy rains are likely to lash from Pathanamthitta to Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Officials have prohibited fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. The IMD informed that till June 22, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala and strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Between June 19 and June 20, East Rajasthan is predicted to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now intensified into a depression. Additionally, on June 19 and 20, IMD issued severe heatwave warnings in specific areas over Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

The weather in the nation's capital changed on Monday morning as Delhi-NCR had light rains that provided relief from the oppressive heat for the locals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a chance of light precipitation today in Delhi. The rainstorms occurred in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in Rajasthan on Sunday and left large areas of the state inundated.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said: "The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central East Rajasthan was 60 km west-northwest of Tonk and 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer at 2330 IST on June 18. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is "likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during the next 12 hrs."

