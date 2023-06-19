Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

A pedestrian identified as Ratheesh was hit by former minister and MLA M M Mani's car in Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram. The man was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man was allegedly hit by MLA MM Mani's car on Sunday evening and was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

A native of Kazhakootam, Ratheesh (38), met with an accident on the National Highway while he was attempting to cross the road. The incident took place near Kazhakootam Mission Hospital at around 10.30 pm.

Soon the man was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital in an ambulance and he was accompanied by the MLA's gunman. M M Mani later visited the man in the hospital. According to the sources, Ratheesh was seriously injured in the accident. The MLA's car involved in the accident was taken to the Kazhakootam police station.

In the meantime, a car overturned near Ponmudi Hill Station's curves. The incident happened at 9 am on the 22nd hairpin towards Ponmudi, close to the forest office sector. Four members of a team from Anchal were on their way down from the hilltop when they encountered the accident. However, they did not sustain serious wounds, and the authorities were able to rescue them.