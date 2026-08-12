DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan backed the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government's resolution against the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise, stating the move aligns with the DMK's own long-standing position to protect the state's political representation.

DMK Backs Resolution

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday reacted to the resolution moved by the TVK-led government in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly regarding delimitation, stating that the move aligns with the long-standing position previously advocated by the DMK.

Speaking to ANI on the resolution, which seeks to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at the current strength of 543 to protect the representation of southern states, Elangovan recalled how similar measures in the past saved Tamil Nadu's political weightage. "What happened last time, they had pegged the number of seats in each state to the existing number. That is why we still have 39. Otherwise, we would have lost seats even during the last delimitation," Elangovan said.

The DMK leader suggested that the resolution brought by Chief Minister Vijay mirrors the logic and demands already raised by his party. "Maybe that is what he wanted now. So, what we said, he is following... They might have discussed what happened during the last delimitation process that should continue. Maybe that is the reason he is bringing in a resolution to that effect," he added.

TN Assembly Moves Resolution Against Delimitation

The remarks come after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved a significant resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against the Union Government's proposed delimitation exercise.

Push for Women's Reservation

Speaking in the assembly, CM Vijay said, "The 33% reservation for women should be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections itself, based on the existing 543 constituencies. The 33% reservation for women should not be delayed any further. In Tamil Nadu, more women have voted than men. Providing reservation for women is not a concession; it is a matter of social justice. The 33% reservation for women must be implemented without any further delay."

Key Demands of the Resolution

The resolution seeks to protect the political representation of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, arguing that their success in population control should not lead to a reduction in their voice in Parliament. The resolution points out that while a constitutional amendment bill proposes to increase the number of Lok Sabha members from 550 to 850 based on the 2011 census, such a move would be detrimental to states that have followed national directives on population management.

Through the resolution, the Tamil Nadu government has placed four major demands before the Union Government. First, the total number of Lok Sabha members should be permanently retained at the current 543. Second, the inter-state allocation of Lok Sabha seats must be frozen based on the current proportion of representation. Third, the existing ratio of 2.2:1 between population and states must be maintained, and fourth, a 33 per cent reservation for women should be implemented in the upcoming 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the current 543 constituencies.

National Context and Opposition Stand

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the bill was not passed, as it failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament.

While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise. (ANI)