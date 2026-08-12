A bus carrying 35 passengers from Motihari caught fire in Muzaffarpur, but all were safely evacuated. In another incident in the district, two women on a scooter were killed after being hit by a speeding luxury car on the Darbhanga four-lane.

A passenger bus travelling from Motihari caught fire on the NH-27 Barji overbridge in Muzaffarpur at 12:45 am on Wednesday. According to Sub-Divisional Fire Officer of Motipur, Amrita Kumari, all 35 passengers were safely evacuated, and the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the bus. "The bus was travelling from Motihari towards Chhatarpur with around 35 passengers on board. All people have been safely evacuated. The fire broke out at 12:45, and our fire department has been working at the scene since 1:04. The fire was triggered by a short circuit," Kumari told ANI. Further details are awaited.

Two women die in separate road accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two women riding a scooter died after being hit by a speeding luxury car on the Darbhanga four-lane in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on July 4, said Bihar police on July 5. The impact of the collision was so severe that one woman died on the spot, while the second succumbed to her injuries during treatment, triggering chaos at the accident site near Adigopalpur petrol pump. The deceased were identified as Neha Kumari, a resident of Sharfuddinpur, and Nishu Kumari of Binoba Chowk. Both were working in a finance company and were on their way to the city for work when the accident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, a BJP flag was seen on the car involved in the accident after the incident. Locals rushed to the spot and pulled out those trapped inside the vehicle. The driver was also found injured with serious head injuries. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent both the injured women to the hospital, where one was declared brought dead, and the other died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the accident vehicle has been seized.

Police detail incident

Speaking to ANI, Bochaha DSP Alay Vats said, "On the afternoon of July 4, 2026, information was received that a road accident occurred between a scooty and a four-wheeler near Adil Gopal Petrol Pump under the Bochaha police station area. In the said road accident, one girl died on the spot, while another critically injured girl was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. During the course of treatment, the second girl was also declared dead by the doctors..."

"In this regard, further legal action is being taken," Police added. (ANI)