Kerala youth injured after mobile phone explodes in his trouser pocket

Kozhikode: A youth suffered severe burn injuries after his mobile phone exploded in his trouser pocket on Tuesday. The youth identified as Haris Rahman, a contract worker at the Indian Railways, has been hospitalised for treatment.

The incident happened at 7 am when he arrived at his office. He was carrying the phone in his trouser pocket when suddenly it exploded. His jeans caught fire and he sustained injuries on his thighs and lower leg.

According to reports, a RealMe 8 phone that was bought two years ago exploded. There were no other issues with the phone or the battery. A complaint has been lodged with the police. Haris said that he will file a complaint against the mobile phone company in the consumer court.

Last month, an eight-year-old girl lost her life in Thrissur after her mobile phone exploded while she was watching a video. The deceased Adithya Sree who suffered severe injuries to her hands and face died soon.

