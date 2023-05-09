Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam disaster flick '2018' mints Rs 13 crore in 4 days; fans call it real 'Kerala Story'

    The audience has called '2018' The Real Kerala Story, and it was coincidentally released alongside the controversial film, 'The Kerala Story'.
     

    First Published May 9, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Amid the chaos against the release of Sudipto Sen's directorial 'The Kerala Story', the Malayalam film '2018- Everyone is a Hero' is being applauded by the audience. The film which is based on the 2018 floods in Kerala, had a grand opening on its release day. 

    The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial grossed Rs 1.85 crore on the first day and by the end of the weekend, the film generated over Rs 9 crores, turning out to be a blockbuster hit.

    The day-wise gross collections of '2018' in Kerala are:-

    Day 1 - Rs 1.85 cr

    Day 2 - Rs 3.22 cr

    Day 3 - Rs 4.1 cr

    Day 4 - Rs 4 cr

    Total = Rs 13.17 cr gross in 4 days

    The audience has called '2018' The Real Kerala Story, and it was coincidentally released alongside the controversial film, 'The Kerala Story'.

    '2018' features an ensemble cast that includes Kunchacko Boban,  Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. The prominent actors play roles of the commoners who turned out to be real-life heroes during the disaster.

    The actors Lal, Asif Ali, and Narain took on the roles of fishermen who had risked their lives by launching their boats to save individuals who were stranded. In a pivotal part, actor Tovino Thomas—who received praise for his efforts during the 2018 floods—plays a man who fled the Indian Army out of fear but ultimately put his life in danger to save others.

    Several netizens took to social media and shared their review of the film '2018'. 

    'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma in the lead role stirred up debate, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinyari Vijayan accusing the creators of inciting hatred and religious polarization. A Muslim outfit had earlier offered a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who could refute the "allegations" made in the film "The Kerala Story," which tells the tale of 32,000 women who left the state and joined the extremist group ISIS.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
