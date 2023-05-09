Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Autistic girl with IQ higher than Albert Einstein earns Masters degree at 11; check details

    When Adhara was three years old, she was diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that can lead to challenges in social interactions and communication. She grew up in the low-income neighbourhood of Tlahuac and was often bullied for her developmental disability.

    Autistic girl with IQ higher than Albert Einstein earns Masters degree at 11; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Adhara Perez Sanchez, an 11-year-old Mexican girl, is on track to accomplish a remarkable feat by earning her Master's degree at such a young age. It is reportedly said that Adhara scored an impressive 162 on her IQ test, surpassing two of the greatest physicists in history, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

    According to Marie Clarie, a French magazine, said that the 11-year old hopes to work with the NASA one day and is currently promoting space exploration and mathematics to young students with the Mexican Space Agency. It is also said that Adhara has earned a degree in systems engineering from CNCI University and another in industrial engineering with a specialization in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico.

    On Victory Day, Putin says world at 'turning point'; calls for Russia's 'Hurrah' - WATCH

    When Adhara was three years old, she was diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that can lead to challenges in social interactions and communication. She grew up in the low-income neighbourhood of Tlahuac and was often bullied for her developmental disability.

    "She was very depressed, people did not have empathy, they made fun of her," Adhara's mother, Nayeli Sánchez, was quoted as saying by the magazine.

    "She began to exclude herself, she did not want to play with her classmates, she felt strange, different. She could be at school for a while but then she couldn't, she fell asleep, she didn't want to do things anymore," Sanchez said.

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US

    In a bid to help her daughter cope with the bullying, Adhara's mother enrolled her in therapy and then to the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), a school for gifted children. Her incredible IQ was confirmed at the school, and she finished elementary school at the age of five.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    President Vladimir Putin says world at 'turning' point; calls Russia to be victorious - WATCH AJR

    On Victory Day, Putin says world at 'turning point'; calls for Russia's 'Hurrah' - WATCH

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US anr

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays anr

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

    Texas shooting 27 year old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident gcw

    Texas shooting: 27-year-old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi anr

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut attend; Prabhas missing at the event RBA

    Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut attend; Prabhas missing at the event

    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film vma

    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film

    Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today Know when where to watch event LIVE and what to expect gcw

    Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE and what to expect

    Adipurush trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in compelling story of Lord Rama's folklore vma

    Adipurush trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in compelling story of Lord Rama's folklore

    Malayalam disaster flick '2018- Everyone is a Hero' mints Rs 13 crore in 4 days; fans call it real 'Kerala Story' anr

    Malayalam disaster flick '2018' mints Rs 13 crore in 4 days; fans call it real 'Kerala Story'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon