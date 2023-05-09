Autistic girl with IQ higher than Albert Einstein earns Masters degree at 11; check details

When Adhara was three years old, she was diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that can lead to challenges in social interactions and communication. She grew up in the low-income neighbourhood of Tlahuac and was often bullied for her developmental disability.

Adhara Perez Sanchez, an 11-year-old Mexican girl, is on track to accomplish a remarkable feat by earning her Master's degree at such a young age. It is reportedly said that Adhara scored an impressive 162 on her IQ test, surpassing two of the greatest physicists in history, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

According to Marie Clarie, a French magazine, said that the 11-year old hopes to work with the NASA one day and is currently promoting space exploration and mathematics to young students with the Mexican Space Agency. It is also said that Adhara has earned a degree in systems engineering from CNCI University and another in industrial engineering with a specialization in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico.

"She was very depressed, people did not have empathy, they made fun of her," Adhara's mother, Nayeli Sánchez, was quoted as saying by the magazine.

"She began to exclude herself, she did not want to play with her classmates, she felt strange, different. She could be at school for a while but then she couldn't, she fell asleep, she didn't want to do things anymore," Sanchez said.

In a bid to help her daughter cope with the bullying, Adhara's mother enrolled her in therapy and then to the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), a school for gifted children. Her incredible IQ was confirmed at the school, and she finished elementary school at the age of five.