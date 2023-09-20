Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Youth arrested for morphing photos of school teachers, circulating on Instagram

    Binoy, a native of Kottappadi Cherattukuzhi was taken into custody for morphing images of school teachers and headmistress and circulating on Instagram.

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Malappuram: A 26-year-old youth was arrested for circulating morphed photographs of school teachers in Malappuram through Instagram. Binoy, a native of Kottappadi Cherattukuzhi was taken into custody. According to the police, the accused collected the photos posted by the headmistress and other teachers on social media, disfigured them with obscene photos and created a fake Instagram account in the name of the headmistress. 

    The Malappuram cyber police recovered hundreds of obscene images and morphed images from Benoy's laptop and mobile phone.

    The police are investigating whether the accused was backed by any third party. 

    Following the complaint received by Malappuram Additional SIP Pradeep Kumar, DYSP Abdul Basheer, Cyber ​​Police Station Inspector M.J. Arun conducted the investigation. Cyber ​​police station SI Abdul Latif, ASI Riaz Babu, senior civil police officer Ashok Kumar and Mohammad Shafi were also involved in the investigation. After the proceedings, the accused will be produced before the District Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
