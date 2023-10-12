Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat

    A Malayali woman lawyer of the Gujarat High Court identified as Sheeja Gireesh Nair has gone missing while on her train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The family has lodged a missing complaint with the police.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Ahmedabad: A Malayali lawyer working for the Gujarat High Court is alleged to have gone missing on Monday while travelling by train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, according to a complaint that has been filed. Sheeja Gireesh Nair is the missing individual. It is known that Sheeja, who was travelling to the Bombay High Court as part of a case, was in touch with her family up till the train arrived in Vapi, Gujarat. After that, even as the train arrived in Mumbai, her phone became inaccessible and she was unable to be located. It is suspected that she has gone missing somewhere between Vapi and Mumbai.

    On Monday morning around 9.30 am, she departed for Mumbai. In the late afternoon, Sheeja had called home. Sheeja, a mother of two, had called her kids to inform them of the trip. However, after that, it was not accessible through phone. The messages sent on the phone were seen in the evening but there was no reply. They were unable to reach her even when they called on the phone. At night, the phone was switched off. The family alleged that when they went to the police to report the occurrence, no investigation was started.

    Sheeja's sister said that when she reached the police station, she was told to lodge a complaint with the railway police. When she reached the railway police, she was sent back again saying that they were at the police station. The sister said that there was no proper intervention from the police and those who went to file a complaint were kept waiting at the station till noon.

    If found please contact :

    Anugara Nair 
    (Daughter)
    Phone :72260 66309

    Shiju KT (Brother)
    Phone : 97316 46257

    Shailaja Sathyan 
    (Sister)
    Phone: 85472 02893
     

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
