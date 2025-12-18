A 47-year-old property owner, Deepshikha Sharma, was found dead inside a suitcase at her rental property in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension. She was there to collect rent. Police have taken her tenants into custody for questioning.

A routine rent collection visit turned into a horror for the owner in the Rajnagar Extension area of Nandgram. On Wednesday, the body of a woman was found inside a suitcase, which was inside the property she owned in Aura Chimaera, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

47-year-old Deepshikha Sharma was found dead inside her own rental property on Tuesday night. The woman was on her way to her other apartment on Tuesday morning to collect monthly dues from her tenants.

According to police officials, concern grew when Deepshikha failed to return home or respond to calls well into the night and was later found stuffed into a large red suitcase. The victim's domestic help was suspicious after Deepshikha's prolonged absence, sensing something was wrong. Thereafter, a search of the premises was conducted, leading to the discovery of the body of the woman hidden within the apartment.

Tenants Detained as Investigation Begins

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the crime scene. Further investigations and questioning led them to the tenants, who are identified as Ajay and Akriti Gupta," stated Upasana Pandey, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Nandgram.

The officials confirmed that both suspects are currently in police custody and are being questioned. The victim's family is filing a formal First Information Report (FIR). While the police secured the crime scene, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause and time of death. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Delhi Police Arrests Ghaziabad Man in Job Fraud Case

Meanwhile, in another operation the Delhi Police have apprehended a fraudster involved in cheating people on the pretext of providing job opportunities. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Rohit Mishra, resident of Aditya World City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A case under the FIR No. 104/25 U/S 318(4) BNS was registered at Police Station Cyber, Shahdara, in which complainant Ritu Singh alleged that she was cheated by unknown persons on the pretext of providing a job in Airways Vistara. She had received an email and subsequent messages from a mobile number through which the fraudsters gained her confidence and induced her to make payment for job processing fees, uniform, and other formalities.

From the preliminary enquiry, offence U/s Section 318(4) BNS was made out, and thus, the said case was registered. The police team traced the fraudster to Aditya World City, Ghaziabad (U.P.) and apprehended Rohit Mishra. Upon investigation, the police recovered a Redmi 10 mobile phone, registered in an alleged Bank account used for settling the cheated money from the accused's possession. (ANI)