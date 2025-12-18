Renowned sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Sutar, creator of the Statue of Unity, passed away at 100. President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda expressed condolences, hailing his monumental contributions to India's art.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing of renowned sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Sutar, remembering him as an artist whose work significantly enriched India's artistic and cultural heritage. Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar passed away at his Noida residence on Thursday. He was 100 years old and had been suffering from age-related illnesses, according to Noida Police.

In a post on X, the President said that Sutar's monumental creations, including the Statue of Unity, stand as enduring symbols of India's legacy and artistic excellence.

President Murmu Expresses Grief

Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, Padma Bhushan recipient and an eminent sculptor whose exceptional contributions have enriched India’s artistic and cultural heritage. His monumental works, including the Statue of Unity, stand as great symbols of India's enduring… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 18, 2025 "Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, Padma Bhushan recipient and an eminent sculptor whose exceptional contributions have enriched India's artistic and cultural heritage. His monumental works, including the Statue of Unity, stand as great symbols of India's enduring legacy. His art will continue to inspire generations of artists. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers," the President said.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda Pay Tribute

In a post on X, Amit Shah said the death of Ram Sutar, the architect of the Statue of Unity, was extremely heartbreaking.

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के आर्किटेक्ट, महान मूर्तिकार राम सुतार जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। भारतीय संस्कृति व विरासत को युवा पीढ़ी के बीच चिरस्मरणीय बनाने हेतु ऐतिहासिक मूर्तियों का निर्माण करने वाले राम सुतार जी ने अजंता, एलोरा की मूर्तियों के जीर्णोद्धार में भी अहम भूमिका निभाई।… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 18, 2025 "The demise of Shri Ram Sutar ji, the great sculptor and architect of the Statue of Unity, is extremely heartbreaking. Ram Sutar ji, who created historical sculptures to make Indian culture and heritage eternally memorable among the younger generation, also played a pivotal role in the restoration of the sculptures at Ajanta and Ellora. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of Indian art. May God grant a place at His divine feet to this noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled Sutar's demise, remembering him as one of India's most respected sculptors. https://x.com/JPNadda/status/2001565140358201446?s=20 "Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Bhushan Awardee Shri Ram Sutar ji, one of India's most respected sculptors. His most iconic creation, the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stands as the world's tallest statue and a source of national pride. Though he is no longer with us, the Statue of Unity and his many works will continue to keep his legacy alive. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!," post added on X.

Sutar's Enduring Legacy

Sutar is famous for designing the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue that stands 182 metres. Ram V. Sutar was gold medalist from J.J. School of Art, Bombay.

Celebrated for his mastery of bronze and realistic sculptures, Sutar is recognised globally for his work. His bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed in over 450 cities worldwide.

Sutar's creations have garnered international acclaim, drawing artists to his studio. He's often compared to masters like Rodin and Michelangelo.

The 522-foot Statue of Unity honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sutar was also involved in other notable projects, including the 600-foot Lord Ram Statue in Ayodhya and the 400-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Mumbai. (ANI)