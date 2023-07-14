Chandrayaan-3: What is Laser Retroreflector Array? NASA's payload launching on India's moon mission

ChasTE, one of the payloads on board Chandrayaan-3, has the important task of measuring the thermal properties, including thermal conductivity and temperature, of various elements located near the lunar surface in the vicinity of the south pole.

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carries an impressive array of eight payloads, including a significant contribution from NASA. One of the payloads is the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) Rover, a payload provided by NASA. This payload utilizes lasers to conduct experiments on the lunar surface, focusing on comprehending the dynamics of the Moon's system.

The LRA Rover, classified as a passive experiment, plays a crucial role in enhancing our understanding of the Moon. It is integrated into the lander of Chandrayaan-3, which accommodates a total of five payloads.

In addition to the LRA Rover, the lander's payloads consist of Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChasTE), Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), Langmuir Probe, and Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA). These combined payloads will contribute to significant scientific advancements in lunar exploration and research.

ChasTE, one of the payloads on board Chandrayaan-3, has the important task of measuring the thermal properties, including thermal conductivity and temperature, of various elements located near the lunar surface in the vicinity of the south pole.

Meanwhile, ILSA will focus on seismic activity around the landing site, providing insights into the structure of the lunar crust and mantle. LP will estimate plasma density, while RAMBHA will study the gas and plasma environment of the Moon.

The rover itself is equipped with two payloads: the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). The APXS payload will aid in determining the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks found in the vicinity of the landing site.

It will specifically analyze elements such as magnesium, aluminum, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron. On the other hand, LIBS will conduct qualitative and quantitative analysis to infer the chemical and mineralogical composition of the lunar surface.

As for the propulsion module, it houses a payload known as Spectro-polimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE). This payload's primary function is to study spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit, thereby analyzing the spectro-polarimetric signatures of our home planet.

Spectro-polarimetry, as explained by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Observatory, is a method that involves the polarization of light by separating it into its different colors and subsequently examining the polarization of each color individually. This technique provides valuable insights into the properties of light and its interaction with various materials and objects.

Analyzing the spectro-polarimetric signatures of Earth is particularly significant as it enables scientists to study the reflected light from exoplanets. By understanding these signatures, researchers can assess the potential habitability of these distant worlds. This valuable information aids in the search for environments that may support life beyond our own planet.

