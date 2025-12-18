Arvind Kejriwal hit out at PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for being on foreign visits while Delhi battles severe air pollution. He noted their absence as the city's AQI reached 'very poor' levels, with Modi in Oman and Rahul in Germany.

Kejriwal Slams PM, LoP for Foreign Visits Amid Delhi Pollution Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that even as the national capital struggles with rising pollution levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are on foreign visits, failing to address New Delhi's urgent environmental crisis. In a post shared on X, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister in Oman, Leader of the Opposition in Germany, The country's capital in pollution." प्रधान मंत्री ओमान में, नेता विपक्ष जर्मनी में, देश की राजधानी प्रदूषण में… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2025

Kejriwal's remarks come amid worsening air quality in Delhi, with several areas recording hazardous levels of pollution. The National Capital Delhi overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 361 at around 1 pm today, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Modi in Oman, Rahul in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Oman the final leg of his three nation visit that included successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

On the other hand, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday received a warm welcome in Berlin from Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) leaders. The IOC states that Rahul Gandhi is there to address the Indian Diaspora and connect with various presidents of the party in Europe. They will be having discussions on NRI issues and how they can spread the party's ideology further. (ANI)