Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the VB-G-RAM-G Bill passed in the Lok Sabha, calling it a 'clever trick' that will end MGNREGA by shifting the financial burden to states. The Congress will protest the bill, which it deems 'against the poor'.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Bill as Threat to MGNREGA

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed strong opposition to the VB-G-RAM-G Bill passed in the Lok Sabha, saying the legislation threatens the future of MGNREGA. Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated, "We will protest against this bill. With this bill, MGNREGA will end in the coming months. The moment the burden shifts to the states, this scheme will gradually end. This bill is against the poor."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She further highlighted concerns that the bill's implementation would place undue responsibility on state governments, potentially undermining the welfare scheme that supports millions of rural households across the country. "However, you look at it, and any sensible person will understand this, this is a clever trick involving 100 to 125 days. If anyone reads this bill, it will become crystal clear that this entire scheme will end in the coming months. Because as soon as the burden of providing this much money falls on the state governments, the scheme will gradually come to an end," she said.

Government Defends New Legislation

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which reframed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as an employment guarantee scheme during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier introduced the bill, moved it for consideration and passing.

Speaking in the house, Agri Minister Shivraj Chouhan defended renaming the bill and accused the opposition of deviating from Gandhi's ideals. "Bapu is our ideal, our inspiration. We are committed to following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, which is why the Bharatiya Janata Party has incorporated Gandhi Ji's social and economic philosophy into its Panchnischay. The opposition is murdering Bapu's ideals. Yesterday in the House, I listened to the honourable members until 1:30 at night. You listen to your own words and don't listen to ours; this too is violence," he said.

The Bill aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household, in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. It also focuses on strengthening rural livelihoods and accelerating overall rural development. On Wednesday, the House held a nearly 14-hour debate on the Bill, with the opposition demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to the Standing Committee, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly defended the Bill, calling it a decisive step towards achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.