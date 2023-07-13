Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC stays KSRTC's decision to reduce concession on ticket prices for CBSE school students

    The petition asked for the revocation of section 4 of the memorandum and a directive to the KSRTC to make sure that students boarding their buses are not subjected to discrimination because of the educational institution they are studying.
     

    Kerala HC stays KSRTC's decision to reduce concession on ticket prices for CBSE school students anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    The Kerala High Court has ordered the state road transport corporation to postpone for a month a decision it made to reduce the concession cost for CBSE school students and to hold the management of those institutions responsible for paying 35% of the ticket price. The High Court suspended the application of clause 4 of the KSRTC's February 27 memorandum for one month after finding that the petitioner association of managers of CBSE schools laid out a prima facie case for an interim order.

    In its February 27 memorandum, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) specified that, for self-financing colleges, unaided schools, and recognised schools, students would be responsible for paying 35% of the ticket fare, the institution's management would cover 35%, and only a 30% concession would be granted.

    In addition, the court sent a notice to the Kerala government and the KSRTC, both of which were represented by attorney Deepu Thankan, seeking a response to the petition's claims by the next hearing date of August 9. According to the petitioner group, the memorandum "classifies students depending on the schools in which they study and offers varying rates of concessions," in its argument. Such an arbitrary and discriminatory categorisation of the students travelling in the same bus is unacceptable. This is in addition to the fact that in accordance with paragraph 4 of the agreement, the management of CBSE/ICSE schools is now responsible for covering 35% of the cost of bus tickets for its students.

    The petition argues that "the third respondent (KSRTC) has no power to impose such a restriction on the management of CBSE/ICSE schools." According to the petitioner association, students attending government and aided schools will receive full concessions under the agreement regardless of their parents' wealth.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Amit Shah at G20 Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern

    Amit Shah at G20: 'Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern'

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice vkp

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH) snt

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH)

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie vkp

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    WATCH UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: UK Army veteran makes James Bond-style entry to his wedding by skydiving into venue; video goes viral

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies vma eai

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States snt

    1st over-the-counter birth control pill approved in United States

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation snt

    Ahead of Bastille Day, chopped fingertip found in letter sent to France's Macron; sparks investigation

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Shubman Gill's batting role revelation; No. 3 position not much different from opening

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon