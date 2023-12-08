Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode

    A woman committed suicide at her husband's home due to alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Shabna.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A woman committed suicide at her husband's home due to alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Shabna. The woman's relatives said that the death was due to the continuous harassment from the husband's family. Shabna has a 10-year-old daughter. The daughter said that she had seen her mother being abused.  The daughter told Asianet News that, despite knowing that her mother was dying, no one tried to save her. She revealed that Shabna was beaten by her relatives. The daughter said that the father's sister told her not to open the door and let her die. 

    There was a dispute over the use of the gold given to Shabna at the time of marriage for building a home. Shabna's mother revealed that her husband's relatives physically assaulted Shabna, instructing her to "get out of the house" with claims of her having no rights there. Despite Shabna confiding in her family about the incident, they assured her of support, saying, 'We are all here for you.' Shabna's mother shared that she was fearful of suicide whenever news surfaced. She took her own life out of fear that her relatives would come and disgrace her. 

    Shabna was married 10 years ago. The parents said that the family did not even support her when she was sick. The husband stated that the relationship would break if she asked for gold. Her mother said that Shabna had a dream to build a house, even though she had sold the gold.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
