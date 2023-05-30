Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

On Monday, the police said that the 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with what looked like a cement slab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (May 30) spoke on the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, and announced that the state government would give the family of the victim Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

This comes hours after a Rohini court sent Sahil, the prime accused in the Shahbad Dairy murder case, to two day of police custody on May 30.

Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said, "It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment. We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family."

Meanwhile, Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area, alleging the people of Delhi have "lost faith" in the city's law and order system.

In a tweet, Bharadwaj said, "The people of Delhi have lost faith in the law and order system. The police who use force on women wrestlers and Manish Sisodia, look weak in front of these killers. There is a problem in the leadership. LG's priority is something else."

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged Saxena to take strict action over the incident. The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.