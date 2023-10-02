Kerala: Water level increases in 3 rivers ; IMD issues yellow alert to 4 districts

Heavy rainfall is intensifying in isolated places in the state. The water levels in the Neyyar, Karamana, and Manimala rivers have reached dangerous levels. The Central Water Commission issued a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts today.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is intensifying in isolated places in the state. The water levels in the Neyyar, Karamana, and Manimala rivers have reached dangerous levels. The Central Water Commission issued a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts today.

Due to the continuous rain last night, three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha district. There are 36 members from 10 families at GLPS Maruthorvattom in Cherthala taluk, 37 members from 13 families at the SC Cultural Centre, and 3 families from Komalapuram village in Ambalapuzha taluk. Cherthala has received the highest amount of rain in the district during the last week. Therefore, all three relief camps started within Cherthala taluk limits. Cherthala alone received 102 mm of rain last day.

In the Kottayam district, there was rainfall in many places last night. In the aftermath of the rain that occurred in recent days, 10 camps were set up in Kottayam taluk, 9 in Changanassery, and 1 in Chengannur to provide shelter to those in low-lying areas prone to flooding. However, there haven't been any reports of people arriving at these camps. As of today, there is no rainfall in the district.

Water enters the houses near Ulloor and Thekkummoodu. In Kuttanad, Champakulam, and Monkombu areas are under water. The water level in the Muvattupuzha river is increasing. The public dams in Neyyar, Kallarkutty and Kundala have been raised.