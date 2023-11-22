Kerala: UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation decides to fund for CPI(M)'s Nava Kerala Sadas

Pathanamthitta: The UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation and Konni Block Panchayat have decided to give money to the Kerala government's Nava Kerala Sadas. The Thiruvalla Corporation has given Rs 50,000 in the first phase. The DCC leadership of Pathanamthitta may seek an explanation for both incidents.

Previously, the Additional Chief Secretary issued an order instructing local bodies to contribute funds to the Nava Kerala Sadas. However, the Congress party has proposed that the Nava Kerala Sadas audience should not be paid. The party further directed that local self-government bodies under UDF (United Democratic Front) rule should abstain from making these payments.

Following this proposal, the Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation and Konni Block Panchayat have decided to pay the money. On a previous occasion, the UDF-ruled Kannur Sreekandapuram Municipal Council withdrew half a lakh rupees from the Nava Kerala Sadas fund, sparking controversy. The situation highlights political considerations and differing opinions regarding financial contributions to the Nava Kerala Sadas.

The Nava Kerala Sadass, set to be held across all 140 constituencies in the state, is designed to convey the government's developmental accomplishments and upcoming initiatives directly to the public. This initiative aims to facilitate meaningful interaction between the government and the people, fostering a channel for communication and engagement regarding the state's progress and future plans. After completing the programs in various districts, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be concluded on December 23 at 6 p.m. in Thiruvananthapuram. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is boycotting the program, alleging that it is profligate amid the financial crisis.