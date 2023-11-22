Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation decides to fund for CPI(M)'s Nava Kerala Sadas

    UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation and Konni Block Panchayat have decided to give money to the Kerala government's Nava Kerala Sadas

    Kerala: UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation decides to fund for CPI(M)'s Nava Kerala Sadas rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation and Konni Block Panchayat have decided to give money to the Kerala government's Nava Kerala Sadas. The Thiruvalla Corporation has given Rs 50,000 in the first phase. The DCC leadership of Pathanamthitta may seek an explanation for both incidents.

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode declares 3-day holiday for educational institutions arranged as program venues

    Previously, the Additional Chief Secretary issued an order instructing local bodies to contribute funds to the Nava Kerala Sadas. However, the Congress party has proposed that the Nava Kerala Sadas audience should not be paid. The party further directed that local self-government bodies under UDF (United Democratic Front) rule should abstain from making these payments.

    Following this proposal, the Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation and Konni Block Panchayat have decided to pay the money. On a previous occasion, the UDF-ruled Kannur Sreekandapuram Municipal Council withdrew half a lakh rupees from the Nava Kerala Sadas fund, sparking controversy. The situation highlights political considerations and differing opinions regarding financial contributions to the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    The Nava Kerala Sadass, set to be held across all 140 constituencies in the state, is designed to convey the government's developmental accomplishments and upcoming initiatives directly to the public. This initiative aims to facilitate meaningful interaction between the government and the people, fostering a channel for communication and engagement regarding the state's progress and future plans. After completing the programs in various districts, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be concluded on December 23 at 6 p.m. in Thiruvananthapuram. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is boycotting the program, alleging that it is profligate amid the financial crisis.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit vkp

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Kerala: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor anr

    Kerala: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor

    Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, teacher among 4 employees sacked by govt for terror links AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, teacher among 4 employees sacked by govt for terror links

    Kerala: Kochi residents wary of losing homes after builders fail to pay fine imposed by municipality rkn

    Kerala: Kochi residents wary of losing homes after builders fail to pay fine imposed by municipality

    Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category again AQI crosses 400 gcw

    Delhi's air quality dips to 'severe' category again, AQI crosses 400

    Recent Stories

    Sam Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI gcw

    Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful' SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful'

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit vkp

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Hotness Alert! Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in blue bikini (Photos) RBA

    Hotness Alert! Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in blue bikini (Photos)

    Kerala: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor anr

    Kerala: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon