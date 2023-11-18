Kerala: Two police officers suspended for torturing 17-year-old at station

Two policemen were suspended for brutally beating up a student at Pala police station for not stopping the vehicle for inspection. The student's spine was injured due to beating

Kottayam: Two policemen were suspended for brutally beating up a student at Pala police station for not stopping the vehicle for inspection. The action is against SI Premson and ASI Biju K Thomas. The news about the incident was brought out by Asianet News.

The 17-year-old Parthipan was beaten up by the police at Pala station in connection with a vehicle inspection. The student's spine was injured due to beating. The Pala police initially denied the complaint that they had beaten him. However, as per the news by Asianet, the Kottayam SP ordered an investigation into the incident. The investigation conducted by Dysp found that the complaint was real. Based on the report, DIG took action against them.

Parthipan, who had gone with his car to call his friend, was flagged down by the police during a vehicle inspection on the way. Parthipan continued to drive as he did not possess a driving license. However, the student was caught by the police following him and was brought to the Pala police station. Parthipan complained that he was beaten up by the cops after they accused him of intoxicating drugs.

Parthipan had also alleged that grade SI Premson and ASI Biju K Thomas threatened him by saying that he would be implicated in another case if he disclosed the incident. The child was brutally beaten and later sought treatment at the hospital. The grades SI and ASI were suspended after the investigation found that all these things were true.