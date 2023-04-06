Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kozhikode

Shahrukh Saifi was brought to Kerala on Thursday at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team.

Kozhikode: The accused in the Elattur train arson case Shahrukh Saifi was brought to Kerala on Thursday at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team. He was taken to the Maloor Kunnu AR Camp. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and IG Neeraj Kumar have reached the camp and the accused will be interrogated today.

Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Raj Pal Meena has also reached the police camp.

While bringing the accused to Kerala from Maharashtra via road, the tire of the vehicle got punctured at Kadachira near Melur, Kannur.

The accused was taken to the Thalappadi border checkpoint in an Innova vehicle. Afterwards, Saifi was transported to a Fortuner car and crossed the border into Kasargod. The car travelled from Kannur to Dharmadam through Mammakunnu instead of the main highway. Around 3.35 in the morning, after arriving in Mammakunnu, the car's rear tyre burst, causing an accident. Police from Edakkad arrived and provided security to the vehicle after 45 minutes.

Eventually, the Kannur ATS Bolero Jeep was brought in its place. But, this car also got lost owing to an engine problem. The accused was then transported to Kozhikode in a private car at roughly 4.45 am.

A high-level police meeting was held in the morning to discuss the questioning. IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Commissioner Raj Pal Meena were also present along with ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said that Shahrukh Saifi confessed to the crime. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station in a joint operation based on a tip-off. After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Saifi was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and Kotak Bank ATM in his possession.

