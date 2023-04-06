Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kozhikode

    Shahrukh Saifi was brought to Kerala on Thursday at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team.

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The accused in the Elattur train arson case Shahrukh Saifi was brought to Kerala on Thursday at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team. He was taken to the Maloor Kunnu AR Camp.  ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and IG Neeraj Kumar have reached the camp and the accused will be interrogated today. 

    Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Raj Pal Meena has also reached the police camp. 

    Also Read: Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

    While bringing the accused to Kerala from Maharashtra via road, the tire of the vehicle got punctured at Kadachira near Melur, Kannur. 

    The accused was taken to the Thalappadi border checkpoint in an Innova vehicle. Afterwards, Saifi was transported to a Fortuner car and crossed the border into Kasargod. The car travelled from Kannur to Dharmadam through Mammakunnu instead of the main highway. Around 3.35 in the morning, after arriving in Mammakunnu, the car's rear tyre burst, causing an accident. Police from Edakkad arrived and provided security to the vehicle after 45 minutes.

    Eventually, the Kannur ATS Bolero Jeep was brought in its place. But, this car also got lost owing to an engine problem. The accused was then transported to Kozhikode in a private car at roughly 4.45 am.

    A high-level police meeting was held in the morning to discuss the questioning. IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Commissioner Raj Pal Meena were also present along with ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

    On Wednesday, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said that Shahrukh Saifi confessed to the crime. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station in a joint operation based on a tip-off. After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Saifi was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and Kotak Bank ATM in his possession.

    Also Read: Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific evidence

    Also Read: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

    Also Read: Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi arrested in Maharashtra

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shobha Yatra allowed by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti gcw

    Delhi Police allows Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada shot her twice buried body in farmhouse gcw

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada; shot her twice, buried body in farmhouse

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saiffi confesses to crime; Handed over to Kerala police anr

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

    Recent Stories

    Amid mass layoff Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards Report gcw

    Amid mass layoff, Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards: Report

    Shobha Yatra allowed by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti gcw

    Delhi Police allows Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada shot her twice buried body in farmhouse gcw

    Haryana man called girlfriend from Canada; shot her twice, buried body in farmhouse

    Here are three simple ways to increase good cholesterol in the body vma

    Here are three simple ways to increase good cholesterol in the body

    Three effective ways to get relief from constant chronic pain vma

    Three effective ways to get relief from constant chronic pain

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon