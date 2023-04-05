Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific proof

Kerala police responded to the criticism raised on social media that there is no similarity between Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested in the case, and the sketch.

Kozhikode: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajithkumar said that the accused was caught through a joint operation in the Elathur train attack case. The suspected accused was nabbed from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Tuesday night.

The ADGP said that he was taken into custody on the basis of scientific evidence. The accused, Shahrukh Saifi will be brought to Kerala as soon as possible. He also said that it is not possible to say whether more people are involved at the moment.

The police said that the sketch is not prepared by looking at the individual in person. Rather it is according to the memory of the eyewitnesses. Eyewitnesses shouldn't be in a position to remember the criminals clearly during the panic that ensues at the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, the police team from Kerala has returned from Maharashtra along with Shahrukh Saifi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the investigation team that caught the suspect within days.

The accused was undergoing treatment at Ratnagiri Civil Hospital as he suffered burn injuries during the shocking incident. He was caught while trying to escape from the hospital by the Mumbai ATS.

Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant on Wednesday addressed the media and said, "With the joint mission of SIT, Central agencies and Maharashtra police we could nab the suspected accused. We are in touch with Maharashtra DGP. Further details will be shared with media after detailed interrogation at the appropriate time."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also thanked the authorities in Maharashtra, including the police, the Railway Police Force (RPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for finding the accused so promptly.