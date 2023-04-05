Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific proof

    Kerala police responded to the criticism raised on social media that there is no similarity between Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested in the case, and the sketch. 

    Train attack case: Accused arrested based on scientific evidence; Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch'
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajithkumar said that the accused was caught through a joint operation in the Elathur train attack case. The suspected accused was nabbed from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Tuesday night. 

    The ADGP said that he was taken into custody on the basis of scientific evidence. The accused, Shahrukh Saifi will be brought to Kerala as soon as possible. He also said that it is not possible to say whether more people are involved at the moment.

    Also Read: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

    At the same time, Kerala police responded to the criticism raised on social media that there is no similarity between Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested in the case, and the sketch. 

    The police said that the sketch is not prepared by looking at the individual in person. Rather it is according to the memory of the eyewitnesses. Eyewitnesses shouldn't be in a position to remember the criminals clearly during the panic that ensues at the scene of the crime.

    Meanwhile, the police team from Kerala has returned from Maharashtra along with Shahrukh Saifi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the investigation team that caught the suspect within days.

    The accused was undergoing treatment at Ratnagiri Civil Hospital as he suffered burn injuries during the shocking incident. He was caught while trying to escape from the hospital by the Mumbai ATS. 

    Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant on Wednesday addressed the media and said, "With the joint mission of SIT, Central agencies and Maharashtra police we could nab the suspected accused. We are in touch with Maharashtra DGP. Further details will be shared with media after detailed interrogation at the appropriate time."

    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also thanked the authorities in Maharashtra, including the police, the Railway Police Force (RPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for finding the accused so promptly.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order AJR

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary anr

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED

    football Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia Is PSG star ready to accept staggering Al-Hilal offer? Details here snt

    Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia! Is PSG star 'ready' to accept staggering Al-Hilal offer? Details here

    Skoda Slavia scores 5 stars in crash safety from Global NCAP Watch gcw

    Skoda Slavia scores 5 stars in crash safety from Global NCAP | WATCH

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order AJR

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    First batch of Indian Hajj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21 anr

    First batch of Indian Haj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon