Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

Mumbai: The accused in the Elattur train attack case Shahrukh Saifi has confessed to the crime, said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) through a press release. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station following a joint operation based on a tip-off.

After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Saifi was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and Kotak Bank ATM in his possession.

The accused has now been handed over to the Kerala police.

The police had released the sketch of the attacker who set passengers on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train. The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness Raziq.

After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped on Sunday. Meanwhile, the assailant's bag was found on the track near Elathur railway station. A substance similar to half a bottle of petrol, leaflets, mobile phone and clothes were recovered from the bag.

The accused was arrested within four days of the attack from a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, following an intelligence input. He suffered injuries on his head, face, leg and hand, and was undergoing treatment. He was nabbed while trying to escape from the hospital in Ratnagiri. Saifi reached Maharashtra by train and other vehicles after committing the crime.

