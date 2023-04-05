Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

    The accused in the Elattur train attack case Shahrukh Saifi has confessed to the crime, said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) through a press release. 

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saiffi confesses to crime; Handed over to Kerala police anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Mumbai: The accused in the Elattur train attack case Shahrukh Saifi has confessed to the crime, said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) through a press release. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station following a joint operation based on a tip-off. 

    After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Saifi was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and Kotak Bank ATM in his possession.

    Also Read: Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific evidence

    The accused has now been handed over to the Kerala police.

    The police had released the sketch of the attacker who set passengers on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train. The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness Raziq. 

    After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped on Sunday. Meanwhile, the assailant's bag was found on the track near Elathur railway station. A substance similar to half a bottle of petrol, leaflets, mobile phone and clothes were recovered from the bag.

    The accused was arrested within four days of the attack from a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, following an intelligence input. He suffered injuries on his head, face, leg and hand, and was undergoing treatment. He was nabbed while trying to escape from the hospital in Ratnagiri. Saifi reached Maharashtra by train and other vehicles after committing the crime.

    Also Read: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

    Also Read: Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi arrested in Maharashtra

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane AJR

    'Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Train attack case: Accused arrested based on scientific evidence; Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch'

    Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific proof

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order AJR

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    Recent Stories

    Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane AJR

    'Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson

    IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni highest taxpayer in Jharkhand; whopping amount revealed-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni highest taxpayer in Jharkhand; whopping amount revealed

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens - gps

    WATCH: Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon