BREAKING: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

The Delhi Police has said that the investigation will continue and it is being checked if the suspect had any connections with any other organizations.

In a major development in the Kerala train attack case, the Delhi police on Wednesday confirmed that the youth who went missing from the national capital's Shaheen Bagh locality and the suspect who was arrested by police in Maharashtra are the same individual.

The Delhi Police said that the investigation will continue and it is being checked if there is any connection with any other organizations. The police had issued a lookout notice for the missing youth from Delhi last day.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant briefed media persons about the arrest of Shahrukh Saifee in the train attack case and informed them that the suspect will shortly be brought to the state. Saifee was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on Tuesday night. The Maharashtra ATS was informed about the suspect by central agencies.

Kant said, "With the joint mission of SIT, Central agencies and Maharashtra police we, could nab the suspected accused. We are in touch with Maharashtra DGP. Further details will be shared with media after detailed interrogation at the appropriate time."

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also thanked the authorities in Maharashtra, including the police, the Railway Police Force (RPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for finding the accused so promptly.

The accused was arrested within four days of the attack from a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, following an intelligence input. He suffered injuries on his head, face, leg and hand, and was nabbed while trying to escape from the hospital. Saifee reached Maharashtra by train and other vehicles after committing the crime.

Shahrukh Saifee allegedly set a fellow train passenger on fire and injured eight others in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express' D1 coach at about 9.30 pm on Sunday. The injured people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode, hours after the incident.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kochi reached Kannur and examined the bogies where the attack took place. Railway Security Force South Zone IG Ishwara Rao also inspected the bogies where the violence took place. He said that measures to increase security, including the installation of CCTVs at minor stations and coaches, would be expedited.