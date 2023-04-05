Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi arrested in Maharashtra

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development, the accused in the train attack case has been arrested in Maharashtra. A special team of Kerala Police reached Maharashtra and caught him from Ratnagiri on Tuesday night.

The accused was undergoing treatment at Ratnagiri Civil Hospital as he suffered burn injuries during the shocking incident. He was caught while trying to escape from the hospital by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Meanwhile, the Kerala ATS team reached Shaheen Bagh and searched Shahrukh Saifi's house.

The police had released the sketch of the attacker who set passengers on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train. The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness Raziq.

After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped on Sunday. Eight people suffered burn injuries while three including a child was found dead on railway tracks after an attempt to escape from the fire. Meanwhile, the assailant's bag was found on the track near Elathur railway station. A substance similar to half a bottle of petrol, leaflets, mobile phone and clothes were recovered from the bag.