Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts

    Except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, the other 12 districts have received an 'orange alert' for Thursday.

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published May 19, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department, IMD, issued an 'Orange' alert for 12 districts of Kerala on Thursday, as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

    Except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, the other 12 districts have received an 'orange alert' for Thursday. 

    Following the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjacent areas will cause isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state.

    Also read: Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    On Wednesday, the Central Meteorological Department predicted isolated heavy and hefty rainfall in the state for the next two days, followed by heavy rain for the next two days.

    For the past few days, Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted everyday life in some areas of the state.

    Due to the heavy rains and better preparation for the early onset of monsoon in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a slew of directives a day ago to ensure that authorities were prepared to deal with issues such as landslides and flooding.

    Also read: Weather update: Delhi sizzles at 49 degrees celsius | 10 points

    The Chief Minister directed local governments to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide it to authorities such as police and fire services, and to set up relief camps with adequate facilities for evacuating people and to desilt gutters and rivers.

    Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has already deployed five teams to Kerala. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to avoid rivers and other bodies of water until the rains stop.

    The state disaster management authority has also advised residents not to travel to hilly areas unless absolutely necessary and to avoid nighttime travel until the rain has stopped. The district administrations have also warned residents not to stay near high-tide coastal regions.

    The IMD previously predicted that the Southwest monsoon, also known as Edavapathy in Kerala, would bring its first showers by May 27, five days earlier than the regular onset date.

    A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, whereas an orange alert indicates very heavy rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow warning means heavy rainfall of 6 to 11 cm.
     

    Also read: Kerala rain latest update: Red alert for five districts, NDRF deployed

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Congress Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP gcw

    Ex-Congress Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case gcw

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

    Gyanvapi mosque case SC asks Varanasi court to not pass any orders today defers matter till Friday gcw

    Gyanvapi mosque case: SC asks Varanasi court to not pass any orders today; defers matter till Friday

    Gyanvapi mosque case Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court SC to resume hearing gcw

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Father didn't eat for 2-3 days - KKR kolkata knight riders Rinku Singh on his injury layoff-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

    Former Congress Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP gcw

    Ex-Congress Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Check out toppers list - adt

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Check out toppers list

    Why Gucci Adidas umbrella worth over 1 lakh have led to chaos in China RBA

    Why Gucci-Adidas' umbrella worth over ₹1 lakh have led to chaos in China

    IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff's dialogue from 'Heropanti'2'; watch - gps

    IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from ‘Heropanti 2’; watch

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon