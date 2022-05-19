Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts

Except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, the other 12 districts have received an 'orange alert' for Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department, IMD, issued an 'Orange' alert for 12 districts of Kerala on Thursday, as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Following the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjacent areas will cause isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state.

On Wednesday, the Central Meteorological Department predicted isolated heavy and hefty rainfall in the state for the next two days, followed by heavy rain for the next two days.

For the past few days, Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted everyday life in some areas of the state.

Due to the heavy rains and better preparation for the early onset of monsoon in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a slew of directives a day ago to ensure that authorities were prepared to deal with issues such as landslides and flooding.

The Chief Minister directed local governments to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide it to authorities such as police and fire services, and to set up relief camps with adequate facilities for evacuating people and to desilt gutters and rivers.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has already deployed five teams to Kerala. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to avoid rivers and other bodies of water until the rains stop.

The state disaster management authority has also advised residents not to travel to hilly areas unless absolutely necessary and to avoid nighttime travel until the rain has stopped. The district administrations have also warned residents not to stay near high-tide coastal regions.

The IMD previously predicted that the Southwest monsoon, also known as Edavapathy in Kerala, would bring its first showers by May 27, five days earlier than the regular onset date.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, whereas an orange alert indicates very heavy rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow warning means heavy rainfall of 6 to 11 cm.



