Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

The forecast for the city shows more heavy rainfall to hit many parts of the city today.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru received heavy rains on Tuesday, throwing life out of gear across the city. Complaints of flooding were received from 15 localities. These include Hosakerehalli, Jeevanbima Nagar, Indiranagar and Mahadevapura.

Visuals emerged of vehicles trapped along the roads, people wading through knee-deep water, submerged cars and rainwater entering homes in low-lying areas after the heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department, citing data recorded at 10 pm, informed that about 10cm of rain was received in just half an hour in at least three zones in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. These were South (11.3 cm), East (10.05 cm) and West (10 cm).

The weather department has sounded an orange alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday. The forecast for the city shows more heavy rainfall to hit many parts of the city today.

The other affected areas include MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road and Mysore Road, among others.