Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    The forecast for the city shows more heavy rainfall to hit many parts of the city today. 

    May 18, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Karnataka's capital Bengaluru received heavy rains on Tuesday, throwing life out of gear across the city. Complaints of flooding were received from 15 localities. These include Hosakerehalli, Jeevanbima Nagar, Indiranagar and Mahadevapura.

    Visuals emerged of vehicles trapped along the roads, people wading through knee-deep water, submerged cars and rainwater entering homes in low-lying areas after the heavy downpour.

    The India Meteorological Department, citing data recorded at 10 pm, informed that about 10cm of rain was received in just half an hour in at least three zones in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. These were South (11.3 cm), East (10.05 cm) and West (10 cm). 

    The weather department has sounded an orange alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday. The forecast for the city shows more heavy rainfall to hit many parts of the city today. 

    The other affected areas include MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road and Mysore Road, among others.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Must See

    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday
    India News

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast
    India News

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch