    Kerala rain latest update: Red alert for five districts, NDRF deployed

    For Monday, a red alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. 

    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published May 16, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Following the heavy rainfall in Kerala, a few low-lying areas were flooded on Sunday. Many areas of the Ernakulam district were inundated, resulting in traffic congestion. Some of the worst-affected areas in the district included Kalamassery, South Railway Station, P&T Colony, and Udaya Colony. In these areas, water entered many homes and institutions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in the states' five districts on Sunday and Monday.

    IMD had issued a red alert to the districts such as Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode for Sunday. Also, for Monday, a red warning has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. K Rajan, Revenue Minister, informed that the district collectors had been given instructions to deal with emergencies. As the heavy rain warning was issued, the government called a high-level meeting on Saturday evening, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to assess and plan mitigation measures.

    Rajan stated that they held a meeting on Saturday, which was presided over by the Chief Secretary. All district collectors and other concerned authorities have been given instructions. The rivers are not yet overflowing. However, they have issued special instructions to hilly districts, and hazard analysts have been asked to keep a close eye on the situation, Rajan explained. Adding that all departments involved have been notified that people in danger-prone areas will be evacuated immediately if necessary. "Currently, there is no need to open relief camps across the state. However, we must exercise caution because there is a risk of landslides if the rain continues," Rajan concluded. 

    The NDRF teams were deployed at the request of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority in five districts, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. The teams are self-contained, as per NDRF, and are outfitted with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communication equipment, and PPE kits. In addition, the control room in Arakkonam was said to be closely monitoring the situation around the clock.

    The state government and the SDMA issued a red alert in more regions on Monday, advising residents to keep away from rivers and other bodies of water. The SDMA has also urged people to avoid travelling to mountainous areas unless it is an emergency and avoid travelling at night until the rain stops. The IMD had previously projected that the Southwest monsoon, popularly known as Edavapathy in Kerala, would arrive five days ahead of schedule on May 27, five days earlier than usual.

    Following the rain in the southern part of the state for the past few days, district administrations have warned residents of low-lying areas, riverbanks, and hilly regions to remain vigilant. 

    On Saturday, Thrissur's Kodungallur received 20 cm of rain following the IMD website, which reported the highest rainfall in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Aluva in the Ernakulam district received 19 cm of rain, while CIAL Kochi in the Ernakulam district, Irinjalakuda in the Thrissur district, and Kottarakkara in the Kollam district each received 17 cm of rain.

    The city of Ernakulam was inundated on Sunday due to heavy rain that lasted all night. Two relief camps have been established in Ernakulam city to house families displaced by flooding. In two camps, nine families from various locations were housed.

    A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow sign indicates heavy rainfall of 6 to 11 cm.

