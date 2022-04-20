Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers

Bengaluru will continue to receive scattered rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Bengaluru saw its wettest April in seven years as heavy rains have been lashing the city every evening for the past week. Bengaluru will continue to receive scattered rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that from March 1 to April 19, the city has recorded 151 mm of rainfall.

“Generally cloudy sky. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 33 and 21 Degree Celsius respectively,” the IMD, in its weather forecast for the next 48 hours, stated.

A scientist at IMD Bengaluru said, “So far, the city has received excess rainfall. There is an upper cyclonic circulation between 1.5 and 3.5 km above mean sea-level over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. There is a trough from Telangana to South Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea-level. Under the influence of this system, Karnataka has received rainfall.”

Bengaluru received 118.2 mm of rain in April 2021, 121.1 mm in April 2020, and just 17.8 mm in April 2019. The highest amount of rainfall Bengaluru received in the past ten years was in 2015, when Bengaluru received 226.5 mm of rain over April. The all-time record was in April 2001 when Bengaluru received the highest rainfall of 323.8 mm and 14 years later. Last year in April, Bengaluru recorded 118.2 mm of rainfall and 121.1 mm in 2020.

Rains are likely to continue in Bengaluru for the next couple of days as well. Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, and IMD has predicted some rain and thundershowers. “Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 34 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively,” the Met Department in Bengaluru has said.