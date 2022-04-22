Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duststorm, intense rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday: IMD

    The Met added that the dust storm would most likely be accompanied by moderate to heavy intensity rains.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a dust storm or a thunderstorm for Delhi on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Met added that the dust storm would most likely be accompanied by moderate to heavy intensity rains.

    The IMD, in its tweet, informed that the thunderstorm/duststorm along with moderate/intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with a speed of 40-60 km/h would occur and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida)

     

    Delhi people to see a drop in the temperature today, after experiencing a severe heating month. Because of the cloudy weather in the capital, the temperature dropped to a refreshing 25 degrees Celsius at 0030 hours on Friday.

    The temperature is expected to be below the 40-degree mark. As per IMD, the temperature will rise again to 42 degrees celsius by next week.

    The weather department stated that northwest India and central India's adjoining parts could experience an intense and frequent heatwave in April.

    On Tuesday, 8 out of 12 weather stations reported 'heatwave to severe heat conditions,' with a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day.

    This year after 122 years, Northwest India reported the hottest March with a maximum average temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees celsius in 2004. The power demand in Delhi raised by 5,735 MW on April 19, the highest ever. 

    Demand had increased by more than 28 per cent since April 1, 2022, when the city recorded 4,469 MW of power demand. The peak power demand on Monday was 5,641 MW.

    Delhi's peak power demand had grown by over 42 per cent since March 1, when the city had clocked 4,040 MW.

    Delhi's peak power demand has already surpassed 5,000 MW in the first nine days of April. Compared to previous years, Delhi's peak power demand in April did not exceed 5,000 MW even once in 2021 or 2020.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
