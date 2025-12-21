New Delhi woke up to toxic smog with an overall AQI of 390 ('very poor'). Several areas like Akshardham and ITO hit 'severe' levels (AQI 400+), prompting authorities to invoke strict GRAP Stage-IV measures across the NCR.

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday morning, sharply reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents across the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).However, several areas witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high. In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'. Similar conditions were reported from the Ghazipur area, where AQI levels were also recorded at 438, as per CPCB data.Central Delhi was not spared either, with India Gate and Kartavya Path showing a thick layer of smog hovering over the iconic stretch. The AQI in this area was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category.In east Delhi's Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels touched 'severe', with the AQI again at 438, making it one of the most polluted pockets of the capital on Sunday morning. The ITO area also remained under a blanket of smog, with the AQI recorded at 405, categorised as 'severe'.Moreover, around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI was recorded at 382, categorised as 'very poor', and similar conditions prevailed in the Dhaula Kuan area, where the AQI stood at 397, also falling under the 'very poor' category.In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on non-essential construction activities, the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced dense fog and cold weather conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 16 degrees Celsius.Moradabad also witnessed a layer of fog as cold wave conditions gripped the city. The IMD reported a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius. (ANI)