Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel distributed over Rs 646 crore to 4.72 lakh students via DBT under Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati schemes, reinforcing the state's commitment to education, particularly for girls, as a pillar of development.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for education, which has in turn laid the foundation for Gujarat's robust and sustained development. The Chief Minister expressed these views while distributing assistance under the Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana schemes, along with various other incentive-based assistance for higher education, through the State Government's Education Department.

Over Rs 646 Crore Disbursed to Students

At the ceremony held at Swarnim Sankul in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister directly transferred more than Rs. 646 crore in financial assistance through DBT to the bank accounts of over 4,72,260 students across the state, as per the Chief Minister's Office. Under the 'Namo Laxmi Yojana', more than 4 lakh girl students who passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were paid a total amount of more than Rs. 513 crore, while under the 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana', more than 57,000 students who passed the Class 12 board examination in the Science stream were paid a total amount of more than Rs. 28 crore. In addition, under various scholarship schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana, Scheme of Developing High-Quality Research (SHODH), Mukhyamantri Shri Scholarship Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana, assistance of Rs. 105 crore was distributed, comprising Rs. 96 crore to 7,260 students and grants of Rs. 9 crore to 48 institutions, as stated in the CMO release.

CM Stresses on Girls' Education and Teacher Upgradation

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that by focusing on education, health and security, the State Government has promoted the education of girl students and fulfilled the Prime Minister's vision of Kanya Kelavani. He further added that the Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana schemes have yielded very positive results in encouraging girls, particularly, to pursue education in the Science stream, and lauded the commendable efforts of the Education Department. CM said that as children's learning needs and curiosity are changing with time, teachers must also continuously upgrade their skills and preparedness. He added that while the government is supporting teachers, society must also stand shoulder to shoulder with them to achieve better results. He said that the State Government has undertaken a campaign to identify children who have dropped out of school and re-enrol them in schools. He also encouraged the state to achieve greater heights in the field of education through coordination between education and students.

Education a Key Driver for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, recalling Swami Vivekananda, said that education brings out the best potential in every individual. He said that the Gujarat Government is working to turn the dreams of thousands of students into reality by giving them opportunities to learn and grow. He added that on International Youth Day, the State Government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, remains committed to ensuring education and rights for the youth. Education not only strengthens the foundation of national development but is also the foundation of Viksit Bharat. He said that to realise the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Gujarat Government has made education a key driver of development. He said that various schemes and initiatives undertaken by the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister are bringing positive changes in the lives of thousands of students. The Prime Minister's mantra is "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", along with the message, "Give your daughter knowledge, that is the true honour." He added that the government is committed to ensuring that no girl is deprived of education due to financial constraints and that no talented student falls behind because of economic limitations.

Schemes Boost Girls' Enrolment and Attendance

Minister of State Rivabaa Jadeja stated that the 'Shala Praveshotsav' and 'Kanya Kelavani' campaigns launched in Gujarat in 2003 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought about a fundamental transformation in the education sector. At one time, the enrolment rate in schools was approximately 75 percent, which has now increased to 99.99 per cent, while the dropout ratio has declined from 37 per cent to around just 1 percent. The State Government is firmly moving forward to ensure that every child remains in school after enrolment, attends regularly and receives quality education. She highlighted that the 'Namo Laxmi' and 'Namo Saraswati' schemes are encouraging students, especially girls, to pursue Science and higher secondary education. Following the implementation of these schemes, girls' enrolment at the higher secondary level increased by 16 per cent in the first year, while the number of girls in Classes 9 to 12 with more than 80 per cent attendance increased by around 73 percent. In the Science stream, the number of students with 80 to 100 per cent attendance also increased significantly by 125 per cent. By directly transferring financial assistance worth crores of rupees to beneficiaries' bank accounts through DBT, the government is helping girls move towards self-reliance and a brighter future. She emphasised that these figures and financial support are not just part of a government programme, but also reflect the long-term vision of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat'.

Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikam Chhanga, Minister of State for Finance Kamlesh Patel, Additional Chief Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Milind Torawane, Higher Education Commissioner Dilip Rana, Commissioner of Schools Anand Patel, and officials from the Education and Health Departments attended in person, while teachers, parents, and students from across the state joined virtually. (ANI)